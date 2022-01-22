Kanayo O. Kanayo Demonstrates How True Sacrifices Should Be Made

Despite the widespread misperception that led to his nickname, Nollywood legend Kanayo O. Kanayo, also known as ‘Nnanyi Sacrifice,’ has demonstrated to the world how a true sacrifice should be made.

The veteran actor, who has been associated with all sorts of ritualism as a result of his popular movies, came to Instagram to offer advice to his followers.

“Hard work, this is the real sacrifice, I am staying awake at 1:am while others are snoring. Stop talking nonsense.”, he wrote.

