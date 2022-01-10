Kano Govt Bans Underaged Children From Going To Hotels, Men And Women From Swimming In Same Pool

The Kano State Task Force on Tourism Development Levy has banned women and men from swimming in the same pool and underaged children from going to hotels in the state.

The agency also banned shisha smoking, lesbianism and gay practices in the state.

The Chairman of the Committee, Baffa Babba Dan-agundi, made this known to newsmen after a meeting with the owners of hotels, restaurants, and event centers in the state.

The committee informed them of a new levy by the state government that will help in sanitizing their places of business for the purpose of avoiding acts of prostitution in the state.

The committee was constituted under the state tourism law.

“Part of our term of reference is to stop underage children from entering hotels without their parents, banning of shisha smoking, swimming between men and women in the pool, lesbianism and gay practices.

The committee will further oversee the activities of DJs at wedding ceremonies and event centres. All events centres should be closed by 11pm,” he said.