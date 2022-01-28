Kano Hisbah begins enforcement of ban on men and women from swimming in same pool

The Kano State Hisbah Board has began full enforcement of the ban on men and women from swimming in the same pool, Shisha smoking, entry of underage children into hotels, prostitution, lesbianism and gay activities in hotel, guesthouses, motels in the state.

These laws were ennacted by the state’s Tourism Management Board and Community Re-Orientation Council following a meeting with hotel and event centre owners.

Already, the Islamic police arrested 25 Shisha smokers during raids at popular Shisha joints along Lamido Street, Central Hotel, Falantino Hotel and A7 Restaurant in the metropolis.

A statement signed by Head of the ICT unit, Aminu Adam Yakasai, said swimming pools facilities should be demarcated between the opposite sex.

The statement read;

“Children below the age of 18 years not in the company of their parents/guardian shall not be accommodated in any hotel,motel,guest inn and all form of sell out accommodation in state

“Prostitution, gambling and any form of indecencies(gay/lesbianism)harboring of criminals and criminal activities are prohibited in the hotels and all form of sell out accommodation

“Swimming pools facilities should be demarcated between the opposite sex

“SHISHA SMOKING IS PROHIBITED IN PUBLIC PLACES AND PUBLIC GATHERING”

