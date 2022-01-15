Kanu’s Trial: IPOB Declares Sit-At-Home In South-East On Tuesday

In the South-East, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has proclaimed a sit-at-home day on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

Nnamdi Kanu’s court proceedings at the Umuahia High Court are scheduled for January 18, 19, and 20, 2022, according to the organization.

On Saturday, the group’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, issued a statement to that effect.

The statement read, “Following our leader’s upcoming court proceedings on January 18, 19 and 20, 2022, we wish to remind Biafrans that there will be only sit-at-home on January 18 and not 19 and 20. In keeping with our avowed solidarity with our leader, the entire South-East will be on lock down only on January 18 for obvious reasons.”

Powerful said the clarification became necessary because the group realised that some “unscrupulous traitors” within its ranks, are trying to create confusion about these days and dishing false information and propaganda trying to create confusion in the South-East.

He pointed out that anybody issuing an order for sit-at-home on January 19 and 20 was not a member of IPOB, adding that such persons were working against the entire struggle for independence and should be disregarded.