Kanye West Goes On A Date With Actress Julia Fox (Photos)

Controversial rapper and billionaire, Kanye West spotted on a date with Hollywood actress, Julia Fox in Miami amid divorce with estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.

The fashion entrepreneur is embracing the single life.

The rapper – who now goes by Ye – was spotted enjoying a romantic dinner date with actress Julia Fox in Miami Saturday night, as seen in pics obtained by TMZ.

West, 44, and Fox, 31, appeared to be having a good time in each other’s company as they dined at Carbone restaurant.

Ye bundled up in a black coat, while Fox opted for a sexy blue corset top and pants.

However, a source close to the situation told the outlet that the date was “nothing serious,” and that Ye is simply trying to have fun amid his ongoing divorce from Kim Kardashian.