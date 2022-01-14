Kanye West Under Investigation Over Battery Case After Rapper Got Into A Physical Fight’ (Video)

Controversial rapper and billionaire, Kanye West is under investigation by Los Angeles cops as a suspect in a battery case after he got into a physical altercation.

The alleged battery took place early Thursday morning, January 13.

According to TMZ, the 44-year-old rapper got into an argument that allegedly turned physical around 3am in DTLA.

Cops told the outlet that the incident occurred near the Soho Warehouse. It is not clear if Kanye was at Soho Warehouse before the incident took place.

Kanye allegedly pushed the other person, while the case is now being investigated as misdemeanour battery.

The crime carries a jail sentence that could last up to six months.

TMZ also obtained a video of the rapper, which was shot either late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning. In the clip, Kanye was heard yelling: “Did y’all say that or not? Did y’all say that or not? “Cuz that’s what happened right f****** now.”