Kemi Afolabi Recounts Horrible Traffic Robbery Ordeal In Lagos

Nollywood actress, Kemi Afolabi, on Wednesday took to her social media to narrate her ordeal with armed robbers who attacked her and her driver on their way from a movie shoot.

According to the actress, the incident took place in the Arepo area of Ogun state on Tuesday night.

Afolabi took to her verified Instagram page to share pictures and videos of her injured arm as she claimed that the robbers destroyed her car and injured her with a cutlass.

She wrote, “I am in a state of shock! Traumatised!! I haven’t closed my eyes to sleep since yesterday.

“I also experienced the highly poor insecurity state in Nigeria which has become a norm. No matter how much we scream and cry, it always falls on deaf ears of those who govern us even when death is involved.

“My driver and I were attacked by armed robbers at Arepo where I went to film while in traffic on our way back home yesterday.

“They broke my windscreens, left my whole body with wounds and skin in pains because of the impact of the shattered glass which was forcefully broken while I was in the car.

“My arm was cut with cutlass, and they took my phones, belongings and ran off! Sadly my driver also took a hit to his head.

“Still, I am thankful because it could be worse! However, this is nothing compared to what I’ve been through in recent times.

