Kemi Afolabi Reveals 7 Colleagues Who Stood By Her During Her Crisis

During actress Kemi Afolabi‘s health problem last year and trauma early this year, it appears that just a few people of the Yoruba genre expressed devotion to her.

The actress revealed battling an incurable illness that forced her to sell her belongings and prepare for death.

READ ALSO: Kemi Afolabi Opens Up On How She Prepared For Death In 2021

Advertisement

Afolabi also revealed her ordeal with armed robbers who assaulted her and her chauffeur in traffic while coming from a movie set earlier this year.

Only approximately 7 individuals of the industry checked in on her throughout the difficult times, including Odunlade Adekola, Mercy Aigbe, and Bimbo Afolayan, Laide Bakare, her best friend, was oddly absent from the list.