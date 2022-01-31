Kenyan lady in singer Portable’s trending video breaks silence

A young lady from Kenya identified as Peris Mumo has come out to debunk a claim by Nigerian singer, Portable, who alleged she approached him for hook-up.

Miss Mumo in a direct message noted that she only approached Portable and his friends, who were recently in Kenya, for interview for her YouTube channel.

Peris further stated that she didn’t ask Portable for any hook-up, only that when she approached him for the interview, she didn’t understand what the singer and his friends were saying, so, she had to take her leave.

Peris Mumo, in DM wrote: “Hi Instablog9ja, my name is Peris Mumo. I’m the Kenyan lady that Portable posted and accused of meeting him for h*kup. I had only approached him and his friends for an interview for my YouTube channel.

“All of a sudden, they started saying some things I couldn’t understand so I had to take my leave. I don’t know why Portable and his friends recorded that video and insinuated I approached them for h**kup. I only approached them for an interview.”

