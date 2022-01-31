Kenyan OAP Chastise Portable For Misbehaving During His Visit To Kenya

Since his tour to Kenya, a certain Kenyan on-air personality, Black Cinderella, has chastised Nigerian singer Portable for the way he handles girls in her nation.

It was earlier reported that the ‘Zazuu’ artist has been in Kenya on a music tour and to showcase his talent.

Black Cinderella condemned Portable’s song on her Instagram account, saying that what he does to Kenyan girls is trash. She also pointed out that the video he recently shared is an insult to Kenyan women.

“What you are doing in country is embarrassing Kenya worldwide. First of all you are always talking your biza biza me me rubbish.

Since dem born me I never seen a noisemaker that blow. We support your rubbish but not what you are doing to Kenyan girls and posting it online

The video portable posted online last night is embarrassing. It is an insult to we Kenyan girls. No matter how you feel Kenyan girls are cheap or quiet, when you over stay your welcome we will throw outside our country without Mercy.

The people that brought Portable to Kenya, I shame for you. Daily we are seeing the misuse of our girls , live abuse of drugs and so many disgusting videos online”