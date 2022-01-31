Kenyan OAP slams Nigerian singer Portable over video of him turning down a ‘hookup’ proposal in Kenya

A Kenyan OAP, Black Cinderella has slammed Nigerian singer Portable over a video of him rejecting a hook-up proposal from a lady who approached him at an outdoor spot in Mombasa, Kenya.

Insisting that the video is an insult to Kenyan women, the OAP stated that Portable should know as a celebrity that women will throw themselves at him for hookup.

Advertisement

Accusing the Nigerian singer of misbehaving, Black Cinderella added that he must pay the girl for recording her without her consent as such videos are humiliating, embarassing and can cause psychological damage.

Read her posts below: