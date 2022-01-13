“Kindly Pardon My Outburst,” Says Sandra Iheuwa’s Husband; Promises To Be A Better Man

The husband of Ubi Franklin’s babymama Sandra Iheuwa, Royal Hair Boss Steve Thompson, has apologized to Nigerians for his recent outburst on his wife.

He shared on his Instagram page that he is now in Paris, getting some fresh air and visiting lovely destinations like Monaco.

Steve apologized for his recent outburst, adding that some bloggers had written negative posts about him.

As he puts it: This guy said ,you will love it in Monaco , I came from Paris this morning to see. Kindly pardon my outburst on Sunday here on Instagram, some bloggers were writing nonsense about my person.

Alot will be worked on , being a better person is the best thing that can happen to anyone, all will be well.

