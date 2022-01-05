Kingmakers Announce Balogun As Olubadan-elect

Ten of the 11 members of the Olubadan-in-Council have endorsed the nomination of Dr Lekan Balogun as the next Olubadan of Ibadanland.
The Council also denied that a legal tussle could scupper the succession to the Olubadan throne.
The Osi Balogun of Ibadanland, High Chief Tajudeen Ajibola, stated these at a briefing by the kingmakers on Wednesday.
He also debunks insinuations relating to the health and wellness of the new Olubadan-elect.
He said all the negative media reports were nothing to worry about.
The meeting is being attended by members of the Olubadan-in-Council, except former governor Rashidi Ladoja.
Other High Chiefs in attendance are Balogun Olubadan, Owolabi Olakulehin; Otun Balogun, Olufemi Olaifa; Ashipa Olubadan, Eddy Oyewole and Osi Balogun, Tajudeen Ajibola.
The new Olubadan-elect is expected to address the press at the meeting.