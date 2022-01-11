Kogbagidi Throws Shade At Singer Portable In New Post

Kogbagidi took to his social media to break silence following his recent outburst with singer Portable.

Singer Portable was all over social media few days ago after accusing him for allegedly ripping him off.

However, this is the second time they will be having a big fight and this time around, it seems Portable might not be forgiven.

READ ALSO: Portable Threatens To Smash Kogbagidi’s Car As They Get Into Heated Argument

Taking to Instagram, Kogbagidi went on to share some words of thought.

He said people don’t wrestle with pig in the mud as they will both get dirty but instead the pig likes it.

The promoter said if one is born in the mud, such person will always be dirty.

Kogbagidi said: “You don’t wrestle with a pig in the mud . You both get dirty but the pig likes it 👌. If you are born in the mud . You are gonna be dirty and people don’t understand that . Not only do we live among Stars. Not only do we make Stars. Stars live within us ✌🏿✌🏿 2022 CODE OF HONOR👊🏿👊🏿👊🏿👊🏿👊🏿👊🏿👊🏿Ejeh Kogbagidi Noni❤️📌”

See post below: