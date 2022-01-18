Lady accused of stealing from her boss just a week after she was employed

A Nigerian woman with the Instagram handle, @lapearlnyc has accused her househelp of stealing N3 million from her.

I want to use social media today because I believe in its powers.

This girl in the picture went into my bedroom and stole 5000$, 200k, 300 pounds with my 2 of my daughters diamond earrings…

Nobody knows what time she left the house. Even my estate security say they didn’t see her pass.

I’m grateful she didn’t run away with jasmine

Her brother is on the other slide.

His name is Sunday Ebele

She’s been with me for only seven days.

How she went to my last floor and had access to my room Is surprising.

