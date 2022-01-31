Lady shares her story after giving birth to a boy onboard plane

A Ghanaian television personality, Nancy Adobea Anane has shared her story after giving birth to a boy onboard a plane.

She took to her social media page to share a video after the experience.

According to her, she gave birth to a baby boy onboard a United Flight UA 977.

She wrote:

On board @united Flight UA 977 today,a lovely baby boy was born.

The baby Who was due late February decided to arrive 34,000 ft above sea level.

Dr. Ansah-Addo a Ghanaian practicing in the USA made himself available when the pilot called for assistance of medical personnel on board.

With assistance from the whole United crew ,a bouncy baby boy was delivered 2hours to landing.

The flight was met on arrival by paramedics upon landing at the Washington Dulles international airport.

The baby and his mother GG are currently under medical care.

She added:

“The sky 🌟 Star Dr. Ansah-Addo who delivered a baby on United Airlines flight UA 977 today at 34000 ft above Sea level.”