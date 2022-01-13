Lady shares what will happen if Nigerian girls start using guys for rituals

In the wake of the disturbing reports that ladies are being used for money making rituals by guys looking to make quick money, a Nigerian lady has revealed what she feels will happen if the paradigm is shifted.

Taking to Twitter, she revealed that guys in Nigeria will become extinct if ladies decide to start indulging in fetish practices — she says it’s so because of how easy it is for a lady to lure a guy into a nest.

She wrote on the platform,

Walai if girls start ritual, all the guys for Nigeria go just go. Na just simple come to my house I am alone, naso femi don go