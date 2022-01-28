‘Lagosians Know What They’ll Be Missing If We Don’t Continue’ — Sanwo-Olu Speaks On Second Term

Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu claims that if his administration is denied a second term, Lagosians would realize what they are missing.

Sanwo-Olu said his government is doing its best to meet voters’ expectations and conclude his first term “strong” on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Friday.

He stated that when the time comes, he will ask questions and confer with stakeholders to determine what they want and how to proceed.

“As you speak, we have done about two-thirds of our time; about 66.7 percent because we count it every day. The field is not open yet but for me, it is about ensuring that these four years that I have, I promise my citizens to put every bit of my sweat into it,” Sanwo-Olu said.

“I will ask, I will consult. Citizens, how do you see it? These are some of the things; that’s how you get it down. Try and finish very strong. You know when it is time for us to do all the politicking we will do it.

“I think we are doing a very good job if I dare say so. I think the citizens know what it is they will be missing if they don’t let us continue to wrap up all the things we are doing.”