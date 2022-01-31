Lai: FG To Seek Review Of $35k Business Registration Fee For Nigerians In Egypt

The federal government would look into the prospect of seeking a revision of Egypt’s $35,000 cost for foreigners operating a business in the nation, according to Lai Mohammed, minister of information and culture.

The minister made the remarks during a recent meeting with the Nigerian community in Cairo, Egypt’s capital, according to NAN.

In Egypt, there are numerous fees for registering various types of businesses, including a $34,350 nominee option for a limited liability corporation (LLC).

The LLC option is said to be the most popular in Egypt because it “may be 100% foreign-owned.”

The meeting was held on the sidelines of a bilateral discussion with the Africa Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) on how Nigeria can access funding to support its growing creative industry.

Speaking at the meeting organised by Nura Rimi, Nigerian ambassador to Egypt, the minister described the deposit as unacceptable, stating that it negates the unity that binds African countries.

Mohammed, therefore, promised to take the matter up with Geoffrey Onyeama, minister of foreign affairs, and other relevant bodies, upon his return to Nigeria.

The minister also expressed concern about the high number of Nigerian children out of school in Egypt owing to the language barrier and non-availability of registered Nigerian schools in Cairo.

The Nigerian community had told the minister that the official language for teaching in Egypt is Arabic and the few private schools being run by the British and Americans in the country had exorbitant fees.

They said no fewer than 7,000 Nigerian children in Egypt were out of school, and appealed for the construction of a Nigerian school in Cairo.

They also told the minister that because many of them could not afford the mandatory $35,000 deposit, their businesses had been labelled illegal, and claimed that they were subjected to regular harassment and arrest by Egyptian security officials.

Mohammed further appealed to the Nigerian community in Egypt to disregard most of the negative news about Nigeria, especially on social media.