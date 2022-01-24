Lanre Gentry, Estranged husband of Mercy Aigbe shades Nollywood actress and her new man, Kazim Adeoti

Estranged husband of popular actress, Mercy Aigbe, Asiwaju Lanre Gentry, has taken to social media to shade the Nollywood actress and her new man, Kazim Adeoti.

The actress had on Sunday, January 23, shared a photo of herself with her ‘boo,’ Kazim Adeoti, wishing him happy birthday in advance.

Hours after she shared the post, some of her followers called her out for marrying Adeoti, claiming that he already has a wife.

Others supported her stating that Adeoti is a muslim so can marry more than one wife.

Mercy’s ex husband who she shares two children with has since reacted to the news.

Taking to his Instagram page, Lanre Gentry shared a throwback photo of him and Mercy with Adeoti at an event, stating that the ‘truth is out at last’

”At last I thank God the truth is out this is just one out of many to God be the glory. I don’t need anyone’s comment please.” he wrote.

Mercy and Lanre split up in 2017 after she accused him of domestic violence and he accused her of infidelity. Lanre however, got married in September 2021.

