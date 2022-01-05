Late Sylvester Oromoni’s mum breaks down in tears as Lagos govt exonerates Dowen college students

Mrs Oromoni, mother of late Sylvester Oromoni, the 11-year-old student of Dowen college has cried out to God to avenge the death of her son.

This comes hours after the Lagos state government exonerated the five pupils and teachers arrested over Sylvester’s death. The state’s Director of Public Prosecution in a letter written to the police and the court trying the case said the autopsy result did not prove that Sylvester was murdered.

The DPP also stated that the toxicology result did not find any harmful substance in late Oromoni’s body.

In a video released this afternoon, Mrs. Oromoni who could not hold back tears, prayed for God to fight for her and cut short the lives of all those who cut short the life of her son. An aggrieved Mrs. Oromoni went on to pray that God should cut short the lives of all those supporting her son’s killers and make them feel the pain that she is feeling.

”This battle that is on ground is of the lord. Everlasting living God, the creator of heaven and earth, the beginning and the end, the first and the last, the owner of the whole planet, the God who created the whole universe will surely avenge the death of my son, Sylvester Oromoni jnr.

For this the whole world will know that there is God that fights for the oppressed. Jehovah God arise and let those that cut the life of my son short , cut their lives short. And those that are supporting them, oh lord, cut their lives short.

Let them feel the pain that I am passing through. Let them feel the pains that I am passing through. Let them breathe the air Oh God. Arise! God of vengeance arise. Everlasting God arise.

If they breath the air in, Baba God, may your wrath fall on them.”

The devastated mum said everyone celebrated Christmas and New Year but she did not celebrate with her son.

She prayed that God should arise and deal with those that are trying to turn the case and give her son an evil name.

Stay updated on Nigerian news from Information Nigeria