Laura Ikeji And Husband, Ogbonna Kanu, Release New Photos As They Celebrate 5th Wedding Anniversary

Laura Ikeji Kanu, the Nigerian author and influencer, and her husband, Ogbonna, are celebrating their 5th wedding anniversary today January 19.

The couple got married in 2017 and have two children.

Taking to her page to celebrate their union, Laura wrote; ”5 yearssssss baby!!!! 5 years of being your wife and the mother of your kids, 5 years of loving and honoring you. 5 years of bliss. Happy wedding anniversary to us @ogbobekee1.”



On his part, Ogbonna wrote: ” Any relationship becomes successful if there exists the love and respect. You are the best wife anyone would wish for. You make me believe in love more and more. Congratulations to us on our 5th marriage anniversary celebration! May God always keep us happy! @lauraikeji ”