Lawan: NASS Worried About Nigeria’s Borrowings — Nobody Likes Taking Loans

President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan has expressed that the national assembly is concerned about the country’s level of borrowing.

There have been concerns about the country’s high level of borrowing.

Speaking with journalists on Wednesday in Abuja, Lawan said the country needs to generate more revenue to reduce its borrowing.

“Nobody likes taking loans or debt whether as an individual or a country,” the senate president said.

“But what do you do when you are not generating enough? We are concerned about our level of borrowing, and the best way to reduce it is to get funds from independent sources.

“We expect that when we generate more we borrow less.”

Lawan further stated that the national assembly under his leadership has stabilised Nigeria’s economy and polity.