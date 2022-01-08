Let’s Have Direct Primary For Ekiti, Opeyemi Bamidele Tells Buni’s CECPC

Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, an aspirant for governor of Ekiti State under the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary on January 22, has urged the party’s Caretaker/Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) to employ the direct mode of election for the party’s primary.

Bamidele, who represents Ekiti Central Senatorial District in the Senate, made the appeal on Friday, immediately after filing his expression of interest and nomination forms at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

Also Read: Nomination, Expression Of Interest Forms For Ekiti, Osun Polls Cost N22.5m – APC

The governorship candidate claimed that a direct primary would provide all party members a sense of belonging in electing who would run for the party’s governorship ticket.

He, however, stated that he was prepared for any of the three modes approved by the party’s constitution but insisted that consensus mode was no-go area for the party at the January 22 party primary in the state.