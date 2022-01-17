Liquorose Announces Partnership With Kuda Bank

First runner up for 2021 Big Brother Naija, Liquorose has taken to her social media to announce her partnership with Kuda Bank.

The star shared a video of herself revealing the news to her fans.

This is the first deal the dancer will be having this 2022 and she is so excited.

Many of her fans took to the comment section to congratulate her.

Liquorose captioned: “What happens when the Bank of The Free meets the Queen of dance? 👀🚀💜LiqourLions, I am excited to partner with @kudabank to spread the message of free banking everywhere.”

See post below: