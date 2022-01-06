Liquorose Hits 2Million Followers On Instagram

BBNaija’s Liquorose, has hit a big milestone with a great followership on her social media platform Instagram.

Before she entered the Big Brother 6 House, Liquorose had garnered more than 700,000 followers on Instagram.

With this new feat, Liquorose has clinched the position of the most followed housemate in this edition of BBNaija reality TV show on social media.

She went on to share the news expressing her excitement as she thank her fans for making it possible for her.

She said: “Thank you to my 2M Family 🎉🎉🎉💃 💃💃 love everyone of y’all, God bless 😇😇”

See post below: