Look For People With Foresight, Kumuyi Charges Nigerians

Pastor Williams Kumuyi, the General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, has recommended Nigerians to look for people with insight, intellect, and experience who can help turn the country’s fortunes around.

Kumuyi, who arrived in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State, on Wednesday for a crusade dubbed “Total freedom through trust in Christ,” which begins on Thursday, provided the advice while chatting with journalists at Ibadan Airport.

The cleric said the situation in the country was not hopeless and that Nigerians should believe in God for an end to all the ugly situations in the country.

He said, “We magnify our problems and we minimise our hope. For anybody to say there will not be any change even if God were to come to Nigeria, I think that is going too far. It is making our case hopeless, making a mountain out of a molehill.

“We should still have hope in God and we should know that Nigerians are not in total despair. The same Nigerians are doing well in America, in Europe and different places and even with the government.

“So, it is not like we do not have people that have the foresight, the intelligence, the education, the experience and everything that can turn things around.

“We have to dutifully and positively look for such people and together we can join hands together and build our nation. I believe that there will be light at the end of the tunnel.”