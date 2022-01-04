Lord’s Chosen testifier accuses popular female preacher of being a marine kingdom member and working to get a ‘999 crown’

A Lord’s Chosen Church member who claimed to be a former member of the marine kingdom, has accused popular female preacher, Linda of being an active member of the marine kingdom.

Testifying in the church, the lady claimed that Linda is called “Kas Linda” in the spiritual realm which means “great servant”. The lady also claimed that the preacher closed down a church in Ghana.

The Lord’s Chosen member further claimed that Linda “disguises in attire of holiness” to decieve and seduce people, and was sent to work against the church owned by Pastor Lazarus Muoka.

The lady also alleged that Linda is working to get a ‘999 crown’ which will give her power over many people.

