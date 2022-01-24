Losing Someone Who Does Not Respect Or Appreciate You Is A Gain, Says Wife Of Kazim Adeoti

The wife of movie marketer and owner of IbakaTV Kazim Adeoti, Funsho Adeoti, has spoken out about her husband’s marriage to Nollywood star Mercy Aigbe.

Mercy Aigbe’s marriage to Kazim Adeoti, who many people say snatched the guy from his wife, is currently trending on numerous social media platforms.

READ ALSO: Mercy Aigbe Allegedly Ties The Knot With Her Married Lover

Advertisement

Mercy has continued to upload stunning images of herself and her spouse despite the backlash and criticism.

In a statement on her social media profile, Funsho Adeoti expresses her gratitude to everyone, adding that losing someone who does not respect or appreciate you is a gain, not a loss.

See post below: