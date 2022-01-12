Man accuses loan app of announcing his obituary after he defaulted

A man has become the topic of discussion on the streets of social media after he accused a loan app of announcing his obituary after he defaulted.

The man who shared the obituary banner on a social media group wrote;

“Pls imagine what this stupid loan app did..
what a childish act and a every stupid thing..
how can a loan app do this to me?
just because of 5 days over due days?
I swear with my life..
If I pay them let this obituary be real..”

