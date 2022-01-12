Man arrested for allegedly killing his three children and dumping their bodies in a freezer in Enugu (photos)

Police Operatives attached to Enugu Metro Area Command of Enugu State Police Command, on January 4, arrested 52-year-old Ifeanyi Amadikwa, pictured above, of 74 Nkwubor Road, Emene, Enugu, for allegedly murdering and dumping in a spoilt deep freezer fridge, his three female tender children namely: Chidalum Amadikwa aged 11 (who is his step-daughter), Amarachi Amadikwa aged 8 and Ebubechukwu Amadikwa aged 4.

Preliminary investigation showed that the suspect’s wife and mother of the children, went to the market with her only male child, leaving the other children in the suspect’s custody.

She, however, came back in the evening of the said date and could not find any of the three children.

While searching for them, the suspect drew her attention to the said fridge he had brought back home from his shop on January 2nd and kept in their apartment’s veranda.

On a closer observation, the lifeless bodies of the children were found in the fridge with bruises, suggesting that they might have been murdered and dumped in the fridge.

Confirming the incident to newsmen, the spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, said the lifeless bodies of the children were immediately moved to the hospital, where they were confirmed dead by medical doctors on duty, and deposited in the mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

While commiserating with the mother of the deceased children, Ndukwe said the state Commissioner of Police, CP Abubakar Lawal, has given assurance that the police will thoroughly investigate the case and ensure that justice prevails.

Stay updated on Nigerian news from Information Nigeria