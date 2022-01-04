Man In Shock After Receiving Fake iPhone 12 From US-based Uncle (Video)

A man took to social media to show off the iPhone 12 gift he received from his US-based uncle as a New year gift.

The video making rounds on social media captured the reaction of the young man whose joy turned sorrow at the sight of his new smartphone that turned out to be fake.

The iPhone’s store known to be App Store was found as Play Store on the supposed iOS device which is a typical indication of an android.

Reactions from social media users, however, speculated that the device may have been changed after being shipped to Nigeria.

Watch The Video Below;

See Some Reactions Below;