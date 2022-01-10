Man reportedly castrates self to serve God properly in Benue State (photos)

A former medical student turned truck pusher has reportedly castrated himself to serve God better.

Terhemen Anongo, a 44-year-old resident of Gboko in Benue State had removed one of the testicles himself in 2021 and almost lost his life in the process.

Anongo made headlines in March 2021 after he personally undertook the surgery, which resulted in profuse bleeding.

He was however given a second chance at life after being taken for medical attention by those around him.

The man who reportedly dropped out University of Ibadan medical school over alleged ill health, told newsmen that the castration was based on his religious belief that since he was not married, he needed to serve God faithfully.

He told newsmen on Sunday January 9;

“I went to remove the second testicle based on religious belief. I removed it on Monday. The first one had little hitches but this one having learnt from that experience, I did (remove) it very well. Somebody is always coming to dress it for me.

“I’m fine. There is no problem, I’m only waiting for when the wound will heal so I can remove the stitches.”