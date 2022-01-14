Man reveals one of the many wonders of leaving Nigeria

A Nigerian man based in Dublin City, Ireland has taken to Twitter to share his amazing transformation after relocating abroad.

The man with handle @dayveedcody_ shared of photo of when he was in Nigeria and a recent photo of himself abroad and the difference is as clear as day.

He stated that a lot can happen when one leaves the shores of Nigeria for a western country and his transformation is proof!

Advertisement

In the before photo, Dayveed looked a lot darker than he looks now that he is based abroad. According to him, he didn’t expect that he would change this much.

He wrote,

“A lot can happen when you leave Nigeria. E.g glow and growth

Who would have thought I could change this much?”

See the photos below: