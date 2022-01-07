Manchester United ‘to offer Paul Pogba £500,000-a-week deal

British football club, Manchester United have offered to make Paul Pogba the highest paid player in Premier League history with just six months left on his current contract.

Pogba has shown little desire to extend his Old Trafford stay and has been linked with a number of Europe’s biggest clubs, including Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

According to The Sun, United are preparing a £500,000 per week offer in order to persuade him to stay on at the Theatre of Dreams.

They report says the club are willing to offer him £400,000-a-week basic salary, with add ons likely to take him to the half-a-million mark. The report adds that Man U’s offer is £100,000 more than any offer he is likely to receive in Europe.

Pogba is yet to play under interim head coach Ralf Rangnick, having been ruled out with a hamstring injury he picked up on international duty in October. He is currently allowed to talk to other clubs outside of England on signing a pre-contract, with the 28-year-old’s current deal having less than six months to run.

