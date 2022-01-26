Marriage Could Be Hard At Some Ages, Says Rita Dominic’s Boyfriend, Fidelis

Nigerians are reacting to a post written by Rita Dominic‘s supposed partner, Fidelis Anosike.

Rita Dominic’s boyfriend apparently discussed their relationship and how marriage would appear difficult owing to their age in the post.

Remember how Dominic caused a social media storm years ago when she uploaded some intimate images with her partner, Fidelis Anosike?

Dominic’s partner, Anosike, is the founder of Folio Media Group, a multi-media corporation that owns the country’s oldest newspaper, Daily Times Nigeria (established in 1926).

The post read: “Love comes at all ages but marriage could be hard at some ages”.

