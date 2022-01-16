Masari Orders Reopening Of Filling Stations, Cattle Markets In Katsina

Aminu Bello Masari, the governor of Katsina State, has authorised the immediate reopening of all filling stations and cattle markets that were previously shuttered due to cattle rustling and banditry.

Dr Mustapha Inuwa, the Secretary to the State Government, made the announcement in a statement released to the media by his Director of Press, Abdullahi Aliyu Yar’adua.

“Governor Aminu Masari, however, instructed the two emirate councils in the state to admonish district and village heads of the affected areas to be vigilant and ensure that no any act of connivance by butchers’ leadership (Sarakunan Fawa) and others is allowed,” the statement read in part.

The statement warned that government would not hesitate to re-enact the closure where a resurgence of any dubious activity is noticed.