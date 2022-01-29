Mercy Aigbe: Adekaz Still Carries Out His Duties As Father- Source

According to latest sources, Funsho Adeoti, Mercy Aigbe‘s new husband’s ex-wife, was aware that he was marrying a new woman.

According to Angela Tolulade, a woman based in the United States of America who claimed to be a family friend of the Adeoti’s, Adekaz, and Juwon were not on speaking terms until Aigbe entered the picture.

She also claimed that Funsho was informed about Adekaz’s marriage to Mercy Aigbe and that all legal procedures were followed.

It is important to note that this matter had dragged on for almost two years. He (Adekaz) told her (Funsho) point blank that he would marry another wife if she did not return as agreed.”

Tolulade said, “Till date, Adekaz still carries out his duties as a father. He pays the school fees of the children and foots their other bills. Funsho cannot say he neglected her because she was the one adamant about not returning to Nigeria.”

“She gave her husband an ultimatum to choose between coming back to the US or staying back in Nigeria, marry another wife and everyone would go their separate ways. Funsho cannot deny not knowing that her husband was taking another wife as she was fully informed.

“If Funsho wanted her marriage to work, she would have returned many years ago. But she stayed put in Minnesota. Their first child is in a private university in the US, and Adekaz pays her fees. Their other kids are also not abandoned. Meanwhile, Adekaz is a Muslim and he has the right to marry more than one wife” Tolulade said.