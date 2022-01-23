Mercy Aigbe Allegedly Ties The Knot With Her Married Lover

Mercy Aigbe, a Nollywood actress, has allegedly tied the knot with her married lover Kazim Adeoti aka Adakaz, the proprietor of Ibaka TV, in a Muslim wedding ceremony earlier today according to Gistlovers.

Adekaz, who was previously married with four children, abandoned them in Minnesota, Canada when he began dating Mercy, according to speculations.

The actress who now goes by the name Hajia Minnah, confirmed their secret Nikkah/wedding ceremony by posting a photo from their pre-wedding session on Instagram with the comment “It’s my Boo’s birthday in a bit Cc @kazimadeoti thank you for being awesome.”

