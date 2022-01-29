Mercy Aigbe Bags Award Amid Husband Snatching Mess

In the middle of the backlash and criticism surrounding her marriage to movie marketer Kazim Adeoti, Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe has resorted to social media to celebrate her latest triumph.

Mercy Aigbe’s marriage to Kazim Adeoti has been the subject of controversy for quite some time now.

READ ALSO: My Husband, Kazim Adeoti Is A Muslim And Entitled To More Than One Wife – Mercy Aigbe

Advertisement

Despite the backlash, the actress has won an award for best costume use in a film for her yet-to-be-released film ‘Agbeke.’

She expressed her delight at receiving the prize and thanked the organizers for the honor.

She wrote in the caption, Just got this delivered to me ……… My yet to be released movie, Agbeke got an Award! Big thank you to the Best of Nollywood Awards.

See post below: