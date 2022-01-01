Mercy Aigbe Celebrates Her 44th Birthday With Stunning Photos

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has added another year to her age as she turns 44 today.

The actress left fans stunned as she took to her official Instagram page to mark the wonderful day with some absolutely gorgeous photos.

The actress became a year older on January 1.

To make it a memorable one, she shared very gorgeous photos leaving tongues wagging.

READ ALSO: Mercy Aigbe Accused Of Snatching married Man From His Family

She wrote; “Finally on the 44th floor! To God be all the glory, honor and adoration Happy birthday to me ”

In another post, Mercy wrote; “Landed Gallantly on this floor!! Happy birthday to me and happy new year guys.”

See posts below: