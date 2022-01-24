‘Mercy Aigbe has been sleeping with Kazim Adeoti for more than a decade even when she was married to Gentry’ – Family source

A family source close to Funsho Adeoti, the wife of Kazim Adeoti, has made some shocking revelations about him and Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe.

Mercy Aigbe got social media agog a few hours after unveiling movie marketer Kazim Adeoti as her new husband, celebrating him ahead of his birthday.

In a chat with Instagram blogger, Gistlovers, a source close to Funsho alleged that Mercy Aigbe was sleeping with multiple movie marketers, including Kazim Adeoti, when she was still married to Lanre Gentry.

The chat also revealed that as of six months ago, Kazim Adoti and his wife were still on good terms, and since news of marriage to Mercy Aigbe was made public, his family members have been begging his wife, Funsho.

According to the source, Funsho Adeoti is very instrumental to the success and wealth of Kazim Adeoti, and Mercy Aigbe has been sleeping with him for more than a decade.

Meanwhile, a throwback photo alongside the chat shows Mercy Aigbe and her ex-husband Lanre Gentry with Kazim Adeoti and his wife.

Recall that back in 2021, Mercy Aigbe urged her ex-husband, Lanre Gentry to sign their divorce papers.

According to her: ”Lanre Gentry is a pathetic liar, he is an unrepentant liar. Does he think people are dumb? How is it possible for me to take him to five courts? How? Why did we go to five courts? Please, everyone should appeal to him to sign the divorce papers. He has even refused to accept them.

We are still married and not yet divorced. The divorce is not yet finalised. Maybe I should use this medium to appeal, you guys should help me beg him to let me go.

