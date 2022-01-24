Mercy Aigbe hints at being married to her boo as she captions a photo of them with “Alhaji and Hajia Kazim Adeoti”

Actress Aigbe has given a hint that she and her boo, Kazim Adeoti, are married

The actress who is still celebrating him on her Instagram page as he turns a year older today, January 24, shared a photo of them together and wrote;

”Alhaji and Hajia Kazim Adeoti

Still celebrating you my King! May you continue be celebrated all the days of your life!

Thank you for being my Peace, My Happiness ,May Almighty Allah continue to bless your path and uplift you beyond your imaginations cc @kazimadeoti @adekazproductions

Tonight we turn up”