Mercy Aigbe Pens Down Beautiful Message To Celebrate Her Boo’s Birthday

Actress Mercy Aigbe has taken to her socia media to pen down beautiful message to her new boo, Kazim Adeoti to celebrate his birthday today.

Few hours ago, the star made public her relationship with Kazim and this brought mixed reactions from fans.

Her ex husband, Lanre Gentry also reacted by sharing their throwback photo with the caption ‘the truth is out’.

In a new post she shared, Mercy Aigbe thanked Adeoti for being a source of happiness and giving her endless support. She added that he is great partner and a good man.

Mercy said: “Handsome Bobo Yeah!!! Finally it’s here!!!! Happy birthday to a Great Man, a man of honor, amazing personality!!!!! Your heart is so pure! Selfless in all ramifications!!! An astute business man ( my mentor when it comes to business), super hardworking, real estate mogul, best movie marketer! My bestie, My reality check, My gist partner! You do so so much for people around you, you are a rare Gem! A very good man, a great partner ! Thank you for being a Pillar, Thank you for being a source of happiness, thank you for your endless support at all times! I am so blessed to have you in my corner”

