Mercy Aigbe Shows Off Outfit She Wore On Her Wedding Engagement to Kazim Adeoti (Video)

Nollywood star, Mercy Aigbe has taken to her Instagram page to flaunt the dress she wore on the day of her engagement to new lover, Kazim Adeoti.

Recall that since going public with the relationship, Mercy has received numerous backlash.

She had gone public with their relationship on Sunday as she geared up to celebrate Kazim who turned a year older today January 24.

Since that time, she has been dragged mercilessly for snatching another woman’s husband.

Advertisement

Kazim is said to be married with four children.

Mercy seems to be ignoring all the bashing and has taken to her Instagram page to show off her look to their wedding engagement. She captioned the video with a bride and ring emoji.

Watch video below:

[embedded content]