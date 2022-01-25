Mercy Aigbe’s Ex-Husband, Lanre Gentry, Says Olajuwon Is His Son

Mercy Aigbe’s ex husband, Lanre Gentry has confirmed the paternity of their son, Olajuwon.

This is coming after Mercy revealed her new husband, Kazim Adeoti, online.

However, social media users decided to feed in with the striking resemblance between Adeoti and Olajuwon.

This occurred after a throwback photo of Mercy and Lanre with Kazim and his wife surfaced online.

Well, responding to the allegations, Lanre Gentry has said that contrary to some speculations on social media, their son, Olajuwon, is 100% his.

Confirming the paternity of Olajuwon via his Instagram page, Mr Gentry wrote; “What is life? I thank everyone for your comments and advice about my lovely son, Olajuwon Gentry. My son is my son 100%. I love him so much. There is nothing in this world that can separate me from my children.”

See post below: