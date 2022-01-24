Mercy Aigbe’s Ex-Husband Reacts To Her New Marital Status

Mercy Aigbe shock so many people yesterday after unveiling her new man to the world.

The star has been keeping her relationship secret after her failed marriage with Lanre Gentry.

A few weeks ago, it was reported that Mercy has now found love again in the arms of Kazim Adeoti, the boss of Adekaz Production, a movie production outfit and owner of Ibaka TV.

Well, she has made the news known and Lanre has reacted.

The two who have been together for a while now before they decided to go public with their relationship, have tied the knot.

Although Kazim has been married for more than 20 years to fashion designer, Funsho Adeoti, his religion allows him to have more than one, a major reason Mercy had to acquire a Muslim name, Minnah.

The union is happening five years after her marriage to Gentry crashed in 2017 on allegations of domestic violence on Gentry’s part and infidelity on her own part. Gentry has however since remarried.

This means that Mercy and her ex husband, Gentry were family friends to Adeoti and his wife, Funsho.

Reacting to Mercy’s new found love, Gentry who was Mercy’s second husband said, “At last. I thank God the truth is out. This is just one out of the many. To God be all the glory.”

Gentry in his reaction is trying to justify his earlier claim that while married to Mercy, she was in the habit of having affairs with other men, an action that led to the collapse of the marriage.

Mercy and Gentry’s marriage produced a son, Olajuwon before it packed up.

