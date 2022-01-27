Michael Jackson arrested with juju in Lagos

It was the end of the road for a suspected Internet Fraudster (popularly known as Yahoo Boy), Michael Jackson as he was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Jackson was arrested by the operatives of the Lagos Zonal Command of the EFCC with his pot of juju (charm) on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, in Lagos State.

According to the EFCC, the suspected Yahoo Boy was apprehended following the credible intelligence received by the Commission on the illegal activities of some individuals allegedly involved in computer-related fraud.

“Jackson, who poses as Ella, a transgender woman, allegedly defrauded unsuspecting victims of millions of Naira.

“The suspect, who also claimed to be a Disc Jockey, DJ, had in his possession fetish items, which he claimed was for grace and success”, a statement from the EFCC read.

