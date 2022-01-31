Miss USA 2019, Cheslie Kryst dies at 30 from suicide after jumping from NYC apartment (photos)

Cheslie Kryst, the 2019 winner of the Miss USA pageant and a correspondent for the entertainment news program “Extra,” has died at the age of 30.

Kryst, who is a lawyer, jumped from the 60-story Orion building at 350 W. 42nd St. around 7:15 a.m on Sunday, Janaury 30 and was found dead in the street below, sources said.

Kryst, who lived on the ninth floor of the building, was alone when she jumped and was last seen on a 29th-floor terrace, sources said, according to New York Post.

Just hours before she jumped, Kryst wrote on her Instagram page, “May this day bring you rest and peace.”

The former beauty queen’s family confirmed the sad news in a statement that reads: “In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie.

“Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined.

“Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on EXTRA.

“But most importantly as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague — we know her impact will live on.”

ExtraTV, where Kryst worked as a reporter, said in a statement: “Our hearts are broken.

“Cheslie was not just a vital part of our show. She was a beloved part of our Extra family and touched the entire staff. Our deepest condolences to all her family and friends.”

According to police, the former Miss USA left a note giving everything to her mother but did not offer an explanation for her action.

