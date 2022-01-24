Miyetti Allah: Tinubu Will Care For Us If Elected President In 2023

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) claims that if Bola Tinubu, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is elected president in 2023, the welfare of its members will improve.

The group reaffirmed its commitment to improving the lifestyle of its members during a meeting held on Sunday at the Agricultural and Rural Management Training Institute in Abuja.

Fulani leaders from 36 states and the FCT attended the meeting, according to NAN.

Ya’u Haruna, the meeting’s convener and a former chairman of MACBAN’s Jigawa branch, said the organization is paying attention to people who have expressed interest in running for president in 2023, including Tinubu.

Haruna said Tinubu, when he was governor of Lagos state, intervened and resolved an issue that involved the association when it had a crisis in Benue.

He said he believes that the national leader can do more for the association if elected president.

Haruna added that Fulani communities are now being enlightened on the 2023 elections, on security, and how to live in peace with themselves and their neighbours.